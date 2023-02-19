The 2023 NASCAR season is about to get underway at Daytona International Speedway.

Sunday’s race marks the culmination of the beginning of the season as 40 drivers will look to get off on the right foot and pick up their first win of the year with hopes that it will be enough to lock them into a position for the Round of 16.

Rookie Austin Cindric is the defending champion at Daytona while Alex Bowman earned his third pole at the race. It will be the sixth consecutive time Bowman has started in the front row – the most at the track in NASCAR history. Bowman is starting alongside 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who was on the pole for last year’s race.

Here’s what you need to know about "The Great American Race."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

–

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN.

Alex Bowman will be on the pole. It’s the third time he’s sat on the Daytona 500 pole. His Hendricks Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside him. Joey Logano and Alec Almirola won their duel races and will start in row two.

DALE EARNHARDT DIED 22 YEARS AGO TODAY, AND HE WAS EVERYTHING GREAT ABOUT NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson was the quickest in the first practice with a 46.338 time and Brad Keselowski was the quickest in the final practice with a 47.071 time.

Joey Logano won the title last season and will enter the year as the defending champion.

Richard Petty has the most wins at the track with seven. Denny Hamlin has the most wins among active drivers with three. Dale Jarrett is the last driver to win from the pole, which came in 2000.