The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) is here.

The 58th annual award show, co-hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, was held in Frisco, Texas this year. This was Parton's second time hosting the show and Brooks' first time taking on the role.

Country artist HARDY was the leading nominee at the ACMs, while "Yellowstone" actress and singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson was right behind with six nominations.

Among Hardy's seven nominations were two in the song of the year category: "Wait in the Truck" and "Sand in My Boots," a song performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne.

Wallen did not attend the ACMs due to a health issue.

The star-studded event featured performances from Parton, Ed Sheeran, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.

Here's a look at this evening's winners:

Entertainer of the year: Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New male artist of the year: Zach Bryan

New female artist of the year: Hailey Whitters

Album of the year: "Bell Bottom Country" – Lainey Wilson

Single of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" – Cole Swindell

Song of the year: "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" – Cole Swindell

Visual media of the year: "Wait in the Truck" – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Music event of the year: "Wait in the Truck" – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Artist-songwriter of the year: Hardy

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley