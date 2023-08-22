Two U.S. service members were arrested after the stabbing death of man at a German fair.

A 28-year-old German national was fatally stabbed following an "argument" at a fair in the town of Wittlich, Germany Saturday, with two male suspects identified as U.S. military personnel being arrested in connection to the case, according to a report from NBC News.

German police say witnesses identified a group of four people who were involved in the altercation, with authorities eventually zeroing in on the two Americans. The U.S. service members, aged 25 and 26, have not been identified by German authorities or the U.S. Air Force Europe, but were reportedly stationed out of the Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. The victim, who authorities confirmed was a German national, has also not been identified by authorities.

A press release from the Air Force's 52nd Fighter Wing confirmed the incident, noting that the two service members have since been transferred to the custody of the 52nd Security Forces Squadron "in accordance with the NATO Status of Forces Agreement."

"This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community," Col. Kevin Crofton, the 52nd Fighter Wing commander, said in the release. "We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course."

Joachim Rodenkirch, the mayor of the German town where the stabbing took place, also released a statement on the incident.

"I am shocked and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully," Rodenkirch said, according to NBC News.

The 28-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds to the upper part of his body and "bled to death," People reported, citing regional public service broadcaster SWR.

The two U.S. service members will remain in U.S. custody as the investigation unfolds, the 52nd Fighter Wing said.

"Out of respect for the investigation, we have no additional information to provide at this time," the release said.