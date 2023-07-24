Two hikers were found dead at Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada Saturday afternoon, as excessive heat grips parts of the state in triple-digit temperatures.

The two women had set off on the trails at the state park, located south of Overton in Moapa Valley and about 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas, earlier that morning, Nevada State Police said.

Several hikers who reported seeing the women begin their hike alerted authorities when they noticed the pair had not returned.

Saturday's high temperature was 114 F, and the southern part of the state remains in an excessive heat warning.

Authorities conducted a welfare check shortly before 3 p.m. and found one woman dead on the trail. The body of the other woman was found in a canyon, state police said.

Police did not release any details on the hiker’s identities or a possible cause death.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nevada State Parks and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

There have been seven heat-related deaths in Clark County as of mid-July, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The deaths come as several hikers at other parks across the country suffered heat-related incidents.

The latest reported heat-related death at a U.S. park happened Tuesday at Death Valley National Park in California, where temperatures hit 128 degrees.

That hiker, identified as 71-year-old Steve Curry, collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon just hours after speaking with a Los Angeles Times reporter about hiking in the heat. Rangers attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.