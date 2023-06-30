Fashion has a way of leaving the scene and making its way back around again.

Often, it is celebrity sightings, pop culture mentions and runway moments that bring fashion trends back to life.

Expired fashion trends from the 1980s and ’90s that you may have forgotten about have ultimately come back.

Today, they're incorporated in many looks.

'80s fashion trends

'90s fashion trends

The '80s were a colorful time — and neon had a major moment.

Whether it was clothing or accessories such as jewelry and hairpieces, the brighter, the better.

Today, bright colors are back following a pretty long neutral era. If you're looking to incorporate bright colors into your wardrobe, start with something subtle, like a pair of shoes or a small purse.

As you get more comfortable, include larger items like a bigger bag or an entire ensemble of neons.

Fashion gurus are pairing numerous neon colors in their outfits. While they don't necessarily match, they do flow well together, as they're all neon.

You can also pair neon colors with black if you're unsure how to match a variety of neon pieces.

The coat of the '80s was reintroduced by stars like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Billie Eilish.

In February and March 2023, oversized puffer jackets were seen on the runway in Milan with major designers like Prada and Jil Sanders.

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style with this fashion trend, as the puffer jacket will keep you warm and cozy for hours. Choose a style that's long and appears at your calves or ankles or select a cropped style.

Oversized puffer vests are also in so pick the style that most suits you and zip it all the way up, keep it unzipped or hang it off the shoulder.

The blazer became popular work wear for women in the '80s. While it is still worn in a work environment, it is also seen universally styled as street wear.

There’s no right or wrong way to wear the oversized blazer. It can be worn over a dress, paired with jeans, a skirt or shorts, styled with a bodysuit or top underneath, or even belted and cinched at the waist as a dress.

Blazers, especially oversized ones, can get pretty pricey.

There are sites and stores that have very reasonably priced options, so don't let the initial cost deter you from experiencing this 80s fashion moment.

Bodysuits are a great base for a layered outfit. This fashion trend is back from the ‘80s and seems to be here to stay.

Bodysuits make sense. They’re easy to throw on and offer a seamless look with pants, shorts or a skirt.

Clothing stores sell a variety of bodysuit types including sleeveless, strapless, long-sleeved, puffy-sleeved and more.

Shoulder pads are back and seriously bigger than ever. Include them in any top that includes shoulders and add an extra element to your causal look.

Some shops sell shoulder pad inserts that you can include or remove from your tops. Adding a shoulder pad insert to a shirt that's a little boring will immediately incorporate a chic detail to your outfit.

Adding or removing shoulder pad inserts from an outfit can ultimately change the style for the next time it's worn, especially if they're pretty large inserts.

If you're unsure about incorporating shoulder pads into your look, start small and work your way up to larger ones as you become comfortable with the look.

Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been seen with the claw clip on many occasions.

The claw clip is an easy way to throw up your hair for a quick but stylish look. Style a big bun with a colorful claw clip or add one with a design or extra accessories like flowers to create a bolder look.

Use a claw clip after you've thrown up a ponytail to add volume and dimension to your hair.

Princess Diana is credited with making many memorable fashion moments. This includes the ever so simple biker shorts.

Princess Diana made the biker short a popular clothing item in the '90s when she wore them with high socks, white kicks and oversized crew necks overtop.

The look has made its way back into today's fashion as a workout staple and everyday wear. Biker shorts have come a long way and now include wild colors, styles, unique elements like extra fabrics or sequins and are worn a number of interesting ways.

Today, biker shorts are worn with crop tops and oversized dress shirts, T-shirts or even blazers, denim jackets and paired with heels or sneakers.

Fanny packs are back, but with a change.

Fanny packs in the ‘80s and ’90s were worn around the waist and clipped from behind. While fanny packs are still worn this way today, they are most often worn across the body. They are also referred to more commonly as "crossbody bags," but at the end of the day, they’re fanny packs, and they’re stylish again.

Overalls were a popular clothing item often seen in ‘90s sitcoms like "Friends" and "Full House." Although they went away for a time, they’re a staple for every season throughout the year.

They're found as shorts, skorts, dresses and pants.

You can find overalls in denim for a tighter fit or cotton for a loose, comfortable feel.

Denim wide legs are quite popular again, but you'll also find pants with flow in a number of other materials.

Wide leg pants aren't just popular for adults, though. Babies and kids are wearing the pants, too.

Matching sets are found at well-known clothing shops around the world. You can shop online or in stores for a variety of wide leg pants.