Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

This year, consider treating your partner to one of the gifts below.

Whether you’re a couple who loves exploring new places or cuddling on the couch while enjoying chocolates, there may be something in this list for you.

Check these choices out.

Show her how much you care with this pouch that's made from upcycled sailcloth.

To up the ante, consider adding a perfume, favorite lipstick or a gift card for her favorite coffee shop inside.

You can also buy Sea Bags' Heart on Breton Stripes Bucket Bag ($50) and Sea Bags' Heart on Breton Stripes Tote ($160).

In The Lily design, you’ll get to place a delicate chain necklace around a round halo design made of simulated diamonds set with 925 sterling silver and plated in rhodium.

For those with a sweet tooth, try this cheesecake from the Lilac & Creme line of cheesecakes.

They’re hand-decorated, and come in a smartly designed magnetic gift box that falls open to display the cake.

You can settle on flavors of strawberry cheese trifle, white rosette, cookies 'n’ creme and cappuccino.

The cheesecake sampler ($98) is a stellar choice if you can’t decide on just one flavor.

Surprise that special someone in your life with a gift card for a massage, facial or stretch session at a spa.

Consider trying one of the 1,000 Massage Envy locations nationwide.

If you have time to stop in by your local Massage Envy between now and Feb. 14, you can buy a $100 Massage Envy gift card and receive a free $20 promo card.

When a tea company dates back to 1904, they probably know what they’re doing.

For the tea tippler in your life, try a tea blend from Mark T. Wendell Tea Company.

There are 100 specialty tea blends to choose from, including the Earl Grey, the Green Paradise Blend ($25 for an eight-ounce tin) and Imperial Gold Oolong ($29 for an eight-ounce tins).

Fanny packs are arguably having a moment.

Consider purchasing this bag, which is complete with an adjustable strap, an external zippered pocket and a drop-in pocket within the main compartment.

This 100% organic fair trade cotton fanny pack comes in eight colors.

Each purchase supports Feeding America’s campaign to end hunger.

For the sock enthusiast, wow ‘em with these merino wool slipper socks.

During the chilly winter months, they may enjoy slipping on these socks in Bordeaux or Grey.

Consider the gift of a handwritten note.

Yours truly could be writing you plenty of loving words with a set of personalized stationery from Dogwood Hill.

No Valentine’s Day gift guide would be complete without chocolate.

This Aphrodite-themed collection includes standouts like Raspberry rose hibiscus chocolate truffle and the pomegranate strawberry chocolate truffle.

For the travel enthusiast, try this gift box from Tinggly.

This present can be chosen as a gift box delivered in 2-5 business days or a voucher sent immediately via email. In addition, your better half can choose from nearly 1,000 experiences in some 100 countries.

Once they receive your gift, they can pick which activity for two they want to do together, whether it’s a private pottery class, beginner surf lessons, snorkeling excursions, food tours and more.

This assortment of roses or other blooms from POMP is the flower provider of choice for the Miss America pageant, the Rose Bowl and the Tony Awards.

There are many hand-raised sustainably grown arrangements on offer including this pick of Sunpeak Roses ($85).