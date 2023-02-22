A 100-year-old California man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking at an intersection Sunday morning, and now authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Tzu-Ta Ko, an Oakland resident, was struck just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of 19 Street and Harrison Street in the city, the Oakland Police Department said.

Responding officers found the injured centenarian with severe head trauma from the collision. Fire and ambulance crews rendered aid to the man on scene, but he died of his injuries.

Ko was a retired Taiwanese government official who had turned 100 in November, FOX2 KTVU reported. His wife had died in January.

FIERY NORTH CAROLINA FUEL TRUCK CRASH LEAVES 1 DEAD, ANOTHER SEVERELY INJURED

Ko’s daughter, Shirley Ko, told the station that her 100-year-old father enjoyed walks almost every day and was generally "pretty healthy."

"We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me," she said.

CHICAGO FIERY DRAG RACING CRASH LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING 2 TEENAGERS

"Everybody should learn from him," Shirley Ko told the station. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."

Police released photos of the suspect vehicle and said it is described as a tan or white Mini Cooper.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.