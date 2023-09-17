Are you looking for simple ways to make a few extra bucks? Who isn’t right? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got 10 great apps that allow you to use your data for cash. Some let you shop, play games, work out and more. There could be a trade-off to your privacy, so be sure to familiarize yourself with the privacy policy of each app. Here are my top 10 picks.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Ibotta

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

Ibotta is an app you use for couponing that gives you cash back on items you’re already purchased at your favorite stores, including grocery stores, food delivery, and movie and concert tickets. Some of the most popular retailers you can find deals with through Ibotta are CVS, Walgreens, Target, Lowe’s, Petco, Domino’s Pizza, REI – over 1,500 brands and retailers.

Create an account and log in to Ibotta or download the app on your iPhone or Android.

If you’re using the app, go to the "online shopping" category and search for your favorite retailer. If you’re using the website, search for your favorite retailer and launch by clicking "shop." You’ll see a deal that will most likely be a specific percentage of cash back you’ll receive after purchasing. Plus, they have a browser extension for your desktop and laptop that will give you money back while you’re shopping and alert you when prices drop on certain products.

You can also use the Ibotta app for in-person shopping by taking pictures of your paper receipts. It’s very easy to use.

Sign up here and use referral code mpiaurm to earn $5 when you submit your first receipt

Copy code to insert into the Referral code box on Ibotta "Create account" page: mpiaurm

Rakuten

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 3.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Cashback shopping apps like Rakuten let you earn cash back when shopping online. There are 3,500 retailers participating in the savings, according to Rakuten.

How it works is simple. Register for free online, then use their app or website while shopping at retailers that offer a commission for sending you to their shopping site.

Rakuten shares a portion of the commission it earns with you, and once you earn enough cash-back savings, you can pick to receive a check, get it paid to your PayPal account, or through the American Express rewards program.

Sign up here

Fetch

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.6 stars (at the time of publishing)

Fetch is another excellent money-saving app. You can shop anywhere from grocery stores to restaurants to gas stations and use the receipt scanner to snap receipts and earn points. You'll then be able to redeem those points for rewards, donations, and more.

You’ll earn at least 25 points on every receipt you snap, and online purchases with eReceipts count as well. Over 500 popular brands are accepted with this app, so you can use it for many tons of different avenues of rewards.

Sign up here and use referral code GXK9YH to earn 250 Fetch points when you sign up and snap your first receipt.

Copy code to insert into referral code box on Fetch page: GXK9YH

GET ALERTED WITH MORE WAYS TO SAVE MONEY WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

Dosh

iPhone: 4.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

The Dosh app is great because it lets you earn money from shopping from your favorite stores. Some of these places include Walmart, Costco, Sephora, Dunkin, Office Depot, Forever 21, PetSmart, Ebay, DoorDash, Uber, Home Depot, and thousands more.

All you have to do is download the app and secure your debit or credit card, and Dosh will search for offers every time you use those cards. The app then automatically redeems the offer and gives you cash for it.

Sign up here

Amazon Shopper Panel

iPhone: 4.9 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

Amazon Shopper Panel is another app that will pay you for shopping. You can earn monthly rewards by sharing receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon.com, completing short surveys, and enabling ad verification for the ads you see from Amazon’s own advertising or third-party businesses that advertise through Amazon Ads.

All you have to do is upload 10 eligible receipts per month and you’ll earn $10 toward either an Amazon Balance or a charitable donation. When you download the app, see if you are eligible to participate by tapping on the tabs for Receipts, Surveys, and Ads in the app.

Sign up here

MORE: 5 PHONE APPS THAT OFFER FREE LONG-DISTANCE CALLS ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

InboxDollars

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.0 stars (at the time of publishing)

InboxDollars is another great app that allows you to earn money by doing things like taking surveys and shopping online. You will earn in real dollars and cents rather than in virtual reward points.

You get a $5 welcome bonus when you join the app, which is free to use, and you can even get gift cards to places like Apple, Target, Mastercard, Amex, Walmart, Starbucks, Home Depot, eBay, and many more.

Sign up here

MORE: 7 FOOLPROOF WAYS TO SAVE MONEY IN A TOUGH ECONOMY

Swagbucks

iPhone:4.4 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Swagbucks is another app that allows you to get paid to take surveys where you are rewarded in either cash or gift cards. They offer you the chance to earn gift cards from places like Amazon, Apple, Target, Mastercard, AmEx, Walmart, Starbucks, Uber, and more.

You get a $10 bonus when you join and pick surveys that interest you. Some survey topics include upcoming Super Bowl ads, sharing your political beliefs, testing new products, being a mystery shopper, and many more.

Sign up here

MORE: FREE DIGITAL PERKS YOU MAY BE MISSING OUT ON BY NOT HAVING A LIBRARY CARD

SAFE2SAVE

iPhone: 4.9 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 3.6 stars (at the time of publishing)

SAFE2SAVE is not just an app for earning, it is also an app that is meant to encourage drivers to stay off their phones when they're on the road. If you open the app and have it running while you're driving, you will earn points that you can then use at restaurants and businesses. You can still use your music and map apps as well. You can even make it fun by starting a competition with your friends to see who can earn the most points.

Sign up here

MyPoints

iPhone: 4.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 3.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

MyPoints allows you to both show your favorite brands and take surveys, all while earning money toward gift cards along the way. The company says members have already earned over $300 million in gift cards so far, and you can redeem your points anytime for $5 to $25 gift cards for Amazon, PayPal, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, and more.

Sign up here

MORE: 7 BEST WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL

Blackout Bingo

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at the time of publishing)

If you're a bingo lover, then you'll love this app. You can earn cash prizes when you play, and it will give you tips on how to get the money faster as well. Games only last 2 minutes, so you can play whenever you have a little free time. Plus, you can add up to four cards to increase your skill level and have more fun. You can withdraw at anytime for free if over $10 but some complain that the process can take as long as four to six weeks to receive your payout.

Sign up: iPhone | Android

MORE: THIS APP LEADS THE WAY TO EARNING EXTRA CASH

Kurt's key takeaways

Even though times are tough for many people financially right now, there are still ways that you can add to your wallet. Don’t expect to get rich with these money-making winners. Check out these apps and see how much you can earn by using them. Every little bit helps.

What apps have you used to earn cash back? Do you think it's worth it to use them? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For my tech tips and more ways to save money, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?

What is the best way to stay private, secure, and anonymous while browsing the web?

How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.