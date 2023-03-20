Spring break traveling can get very expensive.

Between airline tickets, hotel stays plus all the food and activities you have to pay for once you’re at your destination, you are looking at hundreds, even thousands for a getaway.

While many take the spring break vacation to get away, others take time to sit back and relax at home.

If you are not traveling during this year's spring break, here are some things that you can do that will not break the bank.

Do some research and look for a local concert or play that is happening in your area. There are sure to be inexpensive concert tickets for different shows that are taking place.

Going to a concert or a play is something different to do during your spring break that will pull you out of your normal routine.

Hop in the car, drive to a campground not far from your home base and enjoy a couple of days with nature. Camping is a super inexpensive way to travel.

There are many campsites that have activities to do on the campground, like swimming pools, volleyball courts, etc.

Renting a campsite is typically a lot less expensive than a hotel stay, and you’ll be able to appreciate the outdoors more than you would be able to in a hotel.

Don’t forget your fishing pole and s’mores sticks!

If you want to really make things easy, you can bring camping to you by setting up your campsite right in your backyard.

You have so many books you’ve been wanting to read — but no time to read them. Spring break is the perfect time to start working your way through your book list.

If there is a new series you’ve been wanting to start, or a memoir that you’ve heard so many good things about or maybe a romance novel that has been recommended to you, it’s time to get comfy and get started.

Movie nights are always fun, so why not have one during spring break? Better yet, maybe even do a movie marathon.

Have you always wanted to watch a "Harry Potter" film but have never gotten around to it? Or maybe the "Avengers" movies? "Twilight?"

If there is any series that you've always wanted to start, you could watch one of them a day during spring break.

If you’re feeling ambitious, get your friends together for an all night movie marathon where you watch all the films in a series. A

Use your week off to do something that you wouldn’t normally do. This could be going to a mini golf course, visiting the zoo or visiting an amusement park close to you if any are open.

The list of activities are almost endless. The most important thing is to choose something different from the usual.

Dust off that guitar you bought years ago and get strumming. You more than likely have some activity that you have been wanting to learn. That could be playing an instrument, learning how to crochet, maybe learning a new sport.

Use the week to begin your new hobby and it might just be something that will stick with you beyond spring break.

Time to watch that new TV show all your friends have been bugging you about. If you have a show that you have been wanting to watch but haven’t had the time to begin, you can use some of your time off to start (or maybe watch all of) the show.

A baking day is something fun to add to your spring break agenda. Whether it’s cookies, muffins, breads or a little bit of everything, look up some recipes and get cooking.

If you want to make things interesting, you could have a bake off with your friends and family. You all pick a dish to make and go head-to-head.

Themed nights are such a fun and different activity to do with your friends. You could do a murder mystery party, or a fancy dinner party where everyone dresses to impress.

You could do a PowerPoint night, where everyone makes a goofy presentation and presents to the group. You could bring the karaoke bar home to you and have a karaoke party.

Cocktail night is always a fun idea, where each friend brings a different cocktail.

You could also do this with charcuterie boards.

Printing pictures has become somewhat of a lost art with everything now being saved digitally. Even in the digital world we live in, it is nice to have a scrapbook with all your favorite pictures stored inside.

Scrapbooking can also be a lot of fun and forces you to be both creative and crafty. Even though it is a fun activity, it can also be a time-consuming one. Getting started or continuing your scrapbook during spring break will give you enough time to really be able to focus on it.