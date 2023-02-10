Many romantics enjoy fancy meals, luxurious gifts or unique experiences with their special someone.

Yet trying to plan a more affordable evening on Valentine's Day can be tricky.

So if you don't want to break the bank — but the thought of another takeout dinner sounds like a snooze — check out the 10 ideas that follow for some wallet-friendly one-on-one time.

If your sweetheart isn’t one to sit still, fuel their fire with a sporty outing. Consider tagging along if they’re partial to activities like bike riding, hiking or yoga class. You could also break up their routine with ice skating or rock climbing.

Has your special someone been hinting at an activity that neither of you have tried yet? Valentine’s Day is a perfect excuse to finally see your local aquarium or go to a local spot that you haven’t had a chance to check out before.

If you’d love to get away with your honey but would prefer not to fly, hop in the car and drive until you find somewhere interesting to stop. Bonus points for packing a picnic and enjoying a bite to eat al fresco.

Of course, no road trip is complete without some tunes. For an extra Valentine’s Day twist, you can put together playlists for each other and play them while you’re on the road.

Throw a party for two with a wine or beer tasting from the comforts of your own home. You don't need to be an expert, but you do need to research what to serve and how to set the right mood with snacks and music.

Enjoy an intimate backyard bonfire complete with blankets, a Charcuterie board and maybe some wine. Kids can even join in on the fun by making s'mores.

Have a movie night, Valentine’s Day edition. Instead of just watching any movie, you can have a romantic movie marathon. The movie options are endless.

You could go with "When Harry Met Sally," "Jerry Maguire" or "About Time." You could also go for something like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Crazy, Stupid Love" or "10 Things I Hate About You."

Of course, you could also choose a classic romance film like "The Notebook" or "Titanic."

If you’re having a cozy movie night in, you could stop by the store beforehand and pick up your favorite candies, drinks and snacks to enjoy during film. When you make your way back home, set up a perfect drive-in type movie setting with lots of pillows, blankets and maybe even some fairy lights.

Cooking a meal together is a great way to spend your Valentine’s Day instead of going out to an expensive restaurant. Plus, cooking together is a new way to bond with your partner, play some of your favorite music and have fun in the kitchen.

You can also complete your meal with a Valentine’s Day themed dessert — whether that's decorating a cake together, making cupcakes, or putting together some tasty chocolate covered strawberries.

Game night is a fun option any time of year, but why not use Valentine’s Day to play some games that will teach you more about one another.

There are tons of different card games to play with your partner that include different questions the two of you can ask each other. This is great for newly formed couples who want to learn more.

Valentine’s Day is a great day to look back at your time as a couple and also look ahead at what is to come. Making a scrapbook together is a fun activity the two of you can enjoy.

Another idea: Create a bucket list of experiences you want to share in the future. These can be both long-term and short-term items, such as skydiving or taking a mixology class together.

One thing you can add to your Valentine’s Day date is planning your next trip together.

There are a few different ways to do this, whether each of you comes up with some ideas before February 14 and then shares your ideas — or you can do all of the research together on Valentine's Day, then start putting some plans into place for your next vacation.

Whether it be a cozy movie night, a mini road trip or a night full of dancing around the kitchen while cooking your favorite meal, there are scores of options for how to make the day a special one for you and your partner.

Janine Pukah contributed reporting.