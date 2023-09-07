Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the only 2024 Republican Presidential candidate who would defeat President Biden in the general election, according to a new poll.

A Thursday CNN poll found that former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other major GOP candidates would be in a dead heat with Biden in the general election. Only Haley showed a clear advantage in polling.

The poll found that Trump enjoyed 47% support from respondents compared to Biden's 46%, but the results were within the poll's margin of error. Former Vice President Mike Pence's result was also within the margin of error, beating out Biden 46% to 44%. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., received the same result as Pence, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy trailed Biden 45% to 46%. DeSantis was in a dead heat with Biden at 47% each.

Haley was the only one to escape the margin of error, however, beating Biden with a solid 49% support to his 43%.

Republican primary polling tells a different story, however, with every candidate trailing miles behind Trump. DeSantis is the only Trump challenger consistently polling in the double digits.

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, is basing her campaign on her foreign policy expertise and her experience as governor of South Carolina.

She is alone among the Republican candidates in calling for far-reaching age restrictions for U.S. politicians that would require elderly incumbents to prove their mental acuity.

Haley mocked the U.S. Senate last week as a "nursing home" following the latest health scare from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"It's sad," she told Fox News of his second public freezing incident. "No one should feel good about seeing that any more than we should feel good about seeing Dianne Feinstein, any more than we should feel good about a lot of what’s happening or seeing Joe Biden’s decline."

"What I will say is, right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country," Haley added. "I mean, Mitch McConnell has done some great things and he deserves credit. But you have to know when to leave."

Haley has endorsed requiring all politicians over the age of 75 to complete mental competency tests before being allowed to run for re-election.