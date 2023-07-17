Two adults and a child were killed Saturday in Idaho when a freight train slammed into their car, pushing it off the road and overturning it, according to law enforcement.
A fourth person who was in the car survived and was brought to a hospital, according to the Idaho State Police, who did not offer further details on the survivor's condition in a news release late Saturday.
16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER IN DEADLY NEW YORK CAR CRASH DID NOT HAVE LICENSE, MAY HAVE BEEN ASLEEP: POLICE
Police said the cause of the crash, which happened near midday in the northern tip of Idaho, was the car driver's failure "to yield the right of way" to a freight train. The two deceased adults were 37-years-old and 31-years-old. All four were wearing seatbelts, police said.
The freight train operators were not harmed and police said the incident remains under investigation.