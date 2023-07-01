Caleb Willingham, the husband of reality star Tammy Slaton, has died. He was 40.

Willingham made appearances on the TLC series "1,000-lb Sisters," which follows the weight loss journeys of his wife and her sister Amy, who together weigh over 1,000 pounds. Deadline reported on Saturday that Willingham's death had been confirmed by his stepmother, though no cause of death was given.

Slaton, 36, later shared an emotional tribute to Willingham on Instagram as she posted a slideshow of photos featuring the two of them.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," the television personality wrote in the caption.

She continued, "Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

In three of the photos that Slaton shared, the two were seen posing together in front of a Christmas tree. Slaton wrapped her arms around Willingham's neck as the pair beamed at the camera. Willingham, who was seated in a wheelchair, wore a black sweatshirt while Slaton had on camouflage sweatshirt. The pair both wore breathing tubes and glasses.

In the fourth photo, Slaton and Willingham were seen seated at a table covered with a snowman-print tablecloth in front of two paper lunch bags that were decorated with Christmas bows.

In a statement to People magazine, Slaton said, "I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

She continued, "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time,"

Willingham and Slaton fell in love after meeting in 2022 while both were staying the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, per People. Slaton entered rehab with the goal of losing enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery while Willingham was being treated for obesity.

The two tied the knot at the rehab center last November and their wedding was aired in the season four finale of "1,000-lb Sisters" in March.

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Tammy told People at the time. "I literally married my best friend."

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she added. "I'm married now!"

Slaton and Willingham, who also went by the nicknames "Killa K" and "Double K," reportedly split in May, per Deadline.

Earlier this week, Slaton posted a full-length mirror selfie to show off her dramatic weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery last year. In a June interview with People, she revealed that she had been able to remove her breathing tube after losing hundreds of pounds.

In an Instagram video that she shared last month, Slaton was seen walking on her own after previously relying on a wheelchair or a walker.