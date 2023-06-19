The Maine Lobstermen's Association is speaking out on their historic win in a federal appeals court last week, in which a panel of judges unanimously ruled to vacate a lower court ruling. That earlier ruling had sided with the National Marine Fisheries Service, upholding potentially devastating new regulations for the Maine lobster fishery.

The new decision came down Friday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The judges noted in their decision that the National Marine Fisheries Service had used quote "worst case scenarios" where they lacked the data to fully substantiate their proposed regulations and cuts to the lobster fishery.

Those measures were meant to protect north atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing gear. The species is critically endangered, with fewer than 350 of them left in the wild.

The judges addressed the use of worst-case scenarios directly in their ruling, saying the National Marine Fisheries Services was not allowed to use those assumptions as a basis for the biological opinion.

"That was the crux of our argument. You just can’t use the worst case scenarios because the law says you have to use what is likely to occur. And worst case scenarios and likely to occur are two totally different things," said Kristan Porter, who serves as Board President of the MLA.

Senior Appeals Court judge Douglas H. Ginsburg wrote that the changes would, in fact, represent a potential worst-case scenario for the lobster fishing industry.

“The result may be great physical and human capital destroyed, and thousands of jobs lost, with all the degradation that attends such dislocations,” Ginsburg wrote.

Porter says the focus now will be on developing new science surrounding how best to protect the right whale, and new ways of gathering the most accurate statistics surrounding entanglements.

He says the judges ruling means the Fisheries Service must draft a brand new biological opinion and proposed rules for the right whale and lobster fishery.

"We are definitely taking a victory lap but there is a lot of work to be done. We need to make sure that national marine fisheries service gets this new bio opinion right. And we need to be with them and holding their feet to the fire all the way," Porter said.

He says he's not sure whether conservations groups who pushed for the new regulations will take further legal action.

"We hope that it's done. The environmental groups have a pretty big war chest so we don’t really know what their next move might be, but we will be ready for it and we will defend this fishery as much as we can for as long as we can," he said.

One of the groups involved in the MLA lawsuit was the Center for Biological Diversity. We reached out to them for comment but we did not receive a response.