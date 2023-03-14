MILFORD - According to the Natural Resources Council of Maine, a recent report from the Maine Department of Marine Resources has found the Milford dam to be in violation of federal environmental law.

Scientists say the structure is keeping a large percentage of the Atlantic Salmon population from passing the river gateway - which serves as a necessary spawning passage for the fish.

According to recent documents obtained through the state's Freedom of Access Act, the Milford dam is delaying about 80% of Atlantic Salmon that are trying to get up stream. Which is in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

"Delaying salmon, the impact of that, is that they have a lot less energy to spawn. So this is preventing those kinds of salmon from existing essentially, because the delays use up so many energy reserves of these salmon, that after spawning they don't have any energy left to get back to the ocean... they're much more likely to die," explained Nick Bennett, Staff Scientist for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

David Heidrich, a spokesperson for Brookfield, gave us a statement in regards.

Saying, "Brookfield Renewable U.S. has diligently implemented the requirements of the Penobscot River Restoration Project settlement, including the installation of the fish lift at Milford dam. The Milford fish lift collectively passes over 95 percent of salmon, and Brookfield continues to work diligently with the relevant regulatory agencies on measures to improve passage delay performance."

But, it appears that this data does not align with the standards of some local scientists.

"80 percent of the fish are failing to pass within the required time frame, this is a requirement of Brookfields federal license," said Bennett.

Daniel McCaw, Fisheries Program Manager for the Penobscot Indian Nation, furthered by saying, "It's also challenging to expect a fish to swim into an eight foot or ten foot concrete trough that is filled with noise and vibration and commotion from the ongoing hydro generation so what you'd want to have is a free swim passage, a bypass channel, alternate fish ways, set out away from the building."

McCaw continued by adding that, "the company is in a position where they are not really doing anything at all, gathering information is what I've been told, because they aren't being forced to."

"We hope to see that as a result of this publicity that Brookfield and the federal government will get their act together and make some changes at this dam, and if they don't make changes and make them soon, then we have to consider litigation," Bennett stated.

A lawsuit such as this, would not be the first of its kind for Brookfield and local environmentalist groups.