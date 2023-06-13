Milbridge residents have been working around the clock to rebuild a beloved movie theatre that once served as the heartbeat of the town.

Now the new Milbridge Theatre and Arts Center is close to re-opening, and movie-goers are anxious to see the new venue.

"We had a theatre we didn't need to go anywhere else," shared Jacquie Leighton who grew up in Milbridge in the 1960s. She said the Milbridge Theatre is where everyone gathered on the weekends.

"You might see people here week to week and catch up on the news. It was sort of the heartbeat and beacon of the town," said Leighton. "I saw the movie Jaws here so I have quite a few memories of that."

Over the years, the original Milbridge Theatre fell in disrepair. A group of residents soon created Gateway Milbridge, a nonprofit dedicated to reopening the theatre and revitalizing the downtown.

Cathy Chipman is vice chair of Gateway Milbridge.

"A lot of us felt strongly that a healthy Main Street is a strong indication of a healthy town," explained Chipman.

What Gateway Milbridge discovered was the original theatre was beyond saving.

So the group broke ground in 2021 on a new movie theatre that cost over $800,000 to build.

"We raised everything," said Chipman. "This building is debt free."

Chipman says the building will be a location for all forms of entertainment.

"We'll be showing film, but we're also going to have live entertainment, concerts, plays. Our first show will be an art show with local artists and artists from Narraguagus High School."

The goal is for this new theatre and art center to open its doors in July when the town hosts Millbridge days.

"I think it's a good blend of old and new, you're going to come in and see memorabilia from the previous theatre," said Chipman. "I think the previous owners would be very proud."