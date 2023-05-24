Memorial Day Weekend Community Calendar
Saturday, May 27th
UMaine Bike Path Bird Walk
Old Town Elementary School
7 - 8:30 am
Meet at Old Town elementary. No pets please on the walk.
Alewives Festival and Artisan Fair
Olde Mill Place Gift Store, Vassalboro
9 am - 4 pm
Crafts, food, music, fishway tours, and more!
Timber Frame Workshop
19th Century Curran Village, Orrington
9 am
Register in advance for this class! Mortise & Tenon provide hands-on experience. $975.
Black Dog Blooms Flower Bar
Sprague’s Nursery & Garden Center, Bangor
9 am - noon
Create your own arrangement!
Belfast Garden Club Plant Sale
Steamboat Landing, Belfast
10 am
Over 500 varieties of plants and garden-related products for sale as well!
May Art Factory
Zillman Art Factory, Bangor
11 am - 2 pm
Stations for collage, painting and paper crafts. New summer exhibitions as well.
Sandy River Music Festival
123 Narrow Gauge Square, Farmington
2 pm, Sat & Sun
Two days of live music and camping with a “stellar ten-band lineup.” Passes start at $30.
Benefit Supper for Bobbie’s Gardens
Millinocket Elks Lodge 1521
3 pm
Raising funds for upkeep of the gardens, such as new mower deck, gas, grass seed, soil, etc. $10. Takeout available!
Something Stupid Live
Cooks Landing Bar & Grille, Edgecomb
7:30 - 10:30 pm
Awesome food and drink, live music, and “questionable dancing.” No cover.
Sunday, May 28th
First Ride of of the Year
Acadia Area ATVer’s Clubhouse, Hancock
8 am
Join for the first ATV ride of the year, from Ellsworth to Machias. 120 miles roundtrip.
Memorial Day Service
Bucksport United Methodist Church
9 am
Remembrance. Special readings at the service.
Memorial Weekend Sunday Auction
327 Main Street, Unity
10 am
By Unity Auction House. The hall is full! Fresh estate finds, with too many gems to list here.
Farmer’s Market
7 Lakes Alliance, Belgrade Lakes
10 am - 2 pm
Fresh and locally grown/raised products.
Katahdin Cruises & Moosehead Marine Museum Open House
12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville
2 pm
Open house at the museum. Starting at 4 pm, the Steamboat Katahdin will be open to tour. Raffle prizes as well!
Sunday Funday with Robin
Sarge’s Pub and Grub, Rangeley
4 - 7 pm
Live music courtesy Robin Crottle!
Bald Mountain Sunset Hike
Bald Mountain, Dedham
6 pm
Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a community hike! Yoga class, snacks provided. $40, register in advance.
Lee Brice & Cole Swindell
Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor
6:30 pm
Tickets between $40 - $90.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th
Bangor’s Parade
Downtown Bangor
10:15 pm
Starts at Exchange St, goes down Harlow, Central, Main and ends at Davenport Park.
Bar Harbor’s Ceremony
Village Green, Bar Harbor
8:30 am
Remembrance ceremony paying tribute to veterans and fallen service members.
Blue Hill Breakfast, Parade and Concert
All Day
Masonic Lodge, American Legion
Pancake breakfast starts at 6:30 am at the Ira Berry Masonic Lodge. Parade will start at 10 am at the American Legion Building at 13 Tenney Hill Road. Steel band concert from 6 to 9 pm in the Town Park.
Castine Ceremony and Procession
Court St. Cemetery, Castine
10 am
Starts at the cemetery entrance.
Dover-Foxcroft Parade
159 E Main St, Dover-Foxcroft
10 am
Begins at the courthouse and proceeds downtown to Monument Square.
Ellsworth Parade
Moore Center, Ellsworth
10 am
Lineup starts at 9:30 am, then travels down State Street at 10.
Howland Parade
Howland Veterans Memorial Park
Noon
Starting at the Memorial Park, ending at the American Legion Park for a flag raising ceremony.
Old Town Parade and Flag Ceremony
Riverfront Park
9 am
Parade starts at the high school and goes down Main Street. Flag ceremony starts at 11:30 am.
Skowhegan Memorial Day Parade
Dyer Street
10 am
Starts at 10 am on Dyer Street, south on Madison Avenue, left onto Water Street, and ends at the Veterans Memorial next to the Municipal Building. Special guests such as the Kora Shrine Drifter Team and the Kora Shrine Klown Unit will be present.
Winter Harbor Ceremony
Joy Memorial Park, Winter Harbor
9 am
Acadian Community Women’s Club is hosting a ceremony at the park on Harbor Road. Refreshments served afterward at the Winter Harbor Masonic Hall.