Memorial Day Weekend Community Calendar

Saturday, May 27th

UMaine Bike Path Bird Walk

Old Town Elementary School

7 - 8:30 am

Meet at Old Town elementary. No pets please on the walk.

Alewives Festival and Artisan Fair

Olde Mill Place Gift Store, Vassalboro

9 am - 4 pm

Crafts, food, music, fishway tours, and more!

Timber Frame Workshop

19th Century Curran Village, Orrington

9 am

Register in advance for this class! Mortise & Tenon provide hands-on experience. $975.

Black Dog Blooms Flower Bar

Sprague’s Nursery & Garden Center, Bangor

9 am - noon

Create your own arrangement!

Belfast Garden Club Plant Sale

Steamboat Landing, Belfast

10 am

Over 500 varieties of plants and garden-related products for sale as well!

May Art Factory

Zillman Art Factory, Bangor

11 am - 2 pm

Stations for collage, painting and paper crafts. New summer exhibitions as well.

Sandy River Music Festival

123 Narrow Gauge Square, Farmington

2 pm, Sat & Sun

Two days of live music and camping with a “stellar ten-band lineup.” Passes start at $30.

Benefit Supper for Bobbie’s Gardens

Millinocket Elks Lodge 1521

3 pm

Raising funds for upkeep of the gardens, such as new mower deck, gas, grass seed, soil, etc. $10. Takeout available!

Something Stupid Live

Cooks Landing Bar & Grille, Edgecomb

7:30 - 10:30 pm

Awesome food and drink, live music, and “questionable dancing.” No cover.

Sunday, May 28th

First Ride of of the Year

Acadia Area ATVer’s Clubhouse, Hancock

8 am

Join for the first ATV ride of the year, from Ellsworth to Machias. 120 miles roundtrip.

Memorial Day Service

Bucksport United Methodist Church

9 am

Remembrance. Special readings at the service.

Memorial Weekend Sunday Auction

327 Main Street, Unity

10 am

By Unity Auction House. The hall is full! Fresh estate finds, with too many gems to list here.

Farmer’s Market

7 Lakes Alliance, Belgrade Lakes

10 am - 2 pm

Fresh and locally grown/raised products.

Katahdin Cruises & Moosehead Marine Museum Open House

12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville

2 pm

Open house at the museum. Starting at 4 pm, the Steamboat Katahdin will be open to tour. Raffle prizes as well!

Sunday Funday with Robin

Sarge’s Pub and Grub, Rangeley

4 - 7 pm

Live music courtesy Robin Crottle!

Bald Mountain Sunset Hike

Bald Mountain, Dedham

6 pm

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a community hike! Yoga class, snacks provided. $40, register in advance.

Lee Brice & Cole Swindell

Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor

6:30 pm

Tickets between $40 - $90.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th

Bangor’s Parade

Downtown Bangor

10:15 pm

Starts at Exchange St, goes down Harlow, Central, Main and ends at Davenport Park.

Bar Harbor’s Ceremony

Village Green, Bar Harbor

8:30 am

Remembrance ceremony paying tribute to veterans and fallen service members.

Blue Hill Breakfast, Parade and Concert

All Day

Masonic Lodge, American Legion

Pancake breakfast starts at 6:30 am at the Ira Berry Masonic Lodge. Parade will start at 10 am at the American Legion Building at 13 Tenney Hill Road. Steel band concert from 6 to 9 pm in the Town Park.

Castine Ceremony and Procession

Court St. Cemetery, Castine

10 am

Starts at the cemetery entrance.

Dover-Foxcroft Parade

159 E Main St, Dover-Foxcroft

10 am

Begins at the courthouse and proceeds downtown to Monument Square.

Ellsworth Parade

Moore Center, Ellsworth

10 am

Lineup starts at 9:30 am, then travels down State Street at 10.

Howland Parade

Howland Veterans Memorial Park

Noon

Starting at the Memorial Park, ending at the American Legion Park for a flag raising ceremony.

Old Town Parade and Flag Ceremony

Riverfront Park

9 am

Parade starts at the high school and goes down Main Street. Flag ceremony starts at 11:30 am.

Skowhegan Memorial Day Parade

Dyer Street

10 am

Starts at 10 am on Dyer Street, south on Madison Avenue, left onto Water Street, and ends at the Veterans Memorial next to the Municipal Building. Special guests such as the Kora Shrine Drifter Team and the Kora Shrine Klown Unit will be present.

Winter Harbor Ceremony

Joy Memorial Park, Winter Harbor

9 am

Acadian Community Women’s Club is hosting a ceremony at the park on Harbor Road. Refreshments served afterward at the Winter Harbor Masonic Hall.