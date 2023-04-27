FAIRFIELD -- Maine legislators invited the public and residents of fairfield to a meeting Thursday night to discuss the current situation and future solutions surrounding PFAs in the state of Maine.
Legislators and a variety of superintendents, organized by Representative Richard Campbell and Representative Shelley Rudnicki, shared their current struggles with the logistics surrounding the removal or remediation of PFAs in Maine.
The public had the opportunity to voice questions and concerns regarding the variety of efforts to combat PFAs concentrations across the state.
Fairfield resident Nathan Saunders has been directly affected by PFAs exposure in his home's water. While there were brief confusions surround the numbers and math in reports brought up during the meeting, Saunders ultimately viewed the meeting as a positive experience.
"I'm very very strongly in favor of the Maine DEP sitting at the table. It's a very difficult situation people have been impacted tremendously."
"I'm very thankful for the meeting, any time we can talk about the issue it's good. I still find there are responsibilities here that are not being stepped up to on and i brought those up tonight."
Earlier this week, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reduced the PFAs wildlife consumption advisory in the Fairfield area by around 80 percent following new testing data of wild deer and turkey.