CHARLESTON -- The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed the death of a resident at the Mountain View Correctional Facility.
According to a statement from MDOC, resident Aaron Chadbourne passed away at approximately 1:00 a.m. on March 21, 2023.
Mr. Chadbourne’s death was attended by medical personnel.
The Attorney General’s Office, the State Police and Medical Examiner were notified.
In 2022 Mr. Chadbourne began serving two concurrent sentences for Arson. His earliest release date was December 2026.
Mr. Chadbourne was 55 years old from Palmyra, Maine.