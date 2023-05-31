HOULTON -- A man accused of refusing to stop his vehicle near the Canadian border after indicating he had a bomb made his initial appearance in court.

Maine State Police say on Monday, a trooper tried to stop a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Tony Holford on I-95 North in Houlton, but the vehicle kept going.

A state trooper observed a sign indicating there was an explosive device on board.

The vehicle finally stopped between the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry, and Holford was ordered out of the vehicle.

Police say Holford then maneuvered the truck towards the Canadian port of entry.

Cpl. Eric Paquette shot at Holford, who was not injured and surrendered.

He is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop, and other charges.

"All this only happened because I needed help and I wasn't getting it from authorities," Holford told the judge during his hearing. "I never had any dangerous weapon on me at all. There was never no bomb or nothing. It was never nothing dangerous. It was all just a lie for attention because I needed help."

Bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Holford was also ordered not to leave the state of Maine and agreed to GPS monitoring.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 5th.