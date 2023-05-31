BANGOR -- The suspect in an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Alton made his initial appearance today at the Penobscot County Superior Court. The incident also left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

45-year-old Djvan Carter is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

According to court records, Carter's girlfriend fled her home in Milford Friday morning after allegedly being choked. That's when Carter allegedly chased her down and struck her with a hammer. Dispatch received a message from Carter's sister, who reported the attack and indicated that Carter was suicidal.

The location of Carter's girlfriend's cell phone indicated she was on Penobscot National Road off Argyle Road in Alton.

Court records show an officer spotted a Grey Ford Focus at the location of the victim's cellphone.

State Police say Carter then allegedly attempted to flee and drove at one of the troopers.

That's when State Police say an officer fired their weapon, striking Carter.

"The nature of the charges is extremely serious here only in terms of the assault on the victim in which he was beating her in the head and face with a hammer but also in terms of the fact that after that deciding that he wasn't gonna go to jail, he was gonna have the police kill him. That is one of the most reckless, dangerous things that a person could do and probably one of the most notable things in terms of bail and the level of danger to society here," prosecutor Chelsea Lynds said.

Carter's bail has been set at $100,000 cash. The victim is still in critical condition.