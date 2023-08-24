ORLAND -- Emergency crews recovered the body of a Winterport man who drowned in Orland on Thursday.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Theodore Harris was fishing with a friend from the shore on Toddy Pond when some of their equipment fell into the water.
A deputy says that's when Harris went into the water to retrieve the gear.
Harris' friend told authorities he lost sight of Harris when he went under the culvert they were fishing next to. When he didn't see him come back up, he went down to look for him -- but there was no sign of Harris.
That's when authorities say they were called to the scene.
A short while later, Harris' body was discovered by emergency crews at the dam.
His body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.