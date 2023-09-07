HERMON -- One person is dead after a fatal accident in Hermon Thursday night.
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, at 7:43 pm Thursday, Penobscot County Dispatch received a report from motorists about a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles at the Route 2, Annis Road, and Klatte Road intersection.
The sheriff's office says the male operator of the motorcycle was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The operator of the second vehicle was transported with minor injuries.
A third vehicle was involved but the operator wasn't injured.
More updates will be provided in the coming days as this remains an active investigation.