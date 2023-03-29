AUGUSTA - A Maine man, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a four year old, has had his sentence cut nearly in half.
According to the Kennebec Journal, Eric Bard, formerly from Sidney, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2015 for the sexual assault of a four year old. The assaults occurred in 2011 and 2012. He had also recorded the acts on his cellphone.
The conviction was appealed and overturned after a court ruled that Bard's due process had been deprived.
Bard and prosecutors agreed to a plea deal and negotiated a sentence of 28 years. This was 22 years less than his initial sentence. This, instead of facing a new trial.
One of the prosecutors told the Kennebec Journal that the plea deal was intended to keep the victim from having to testify.
Bard must register as a sex offender and submit to supervision for the rest of his life. This, as well as being disallowed from having any devices capable of accessing the internet, having any contact with minors, or with the victim.