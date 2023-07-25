T3 R11 WELS -- One man died while whitewater rafting on the Penobscot River near the area known as the Big Eddy.
According to Mark Latti with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 38-year-old Scott Newton of Madison and two others were thrown from their raft when it flipped yesterday afternoon.
All three were wearing life jackets and helmets.
After two of the rafters made it to shore, they saw Newton floating by unresponsive.
Latti says his body was retrieved a few minutes later and taken to a funeral home where the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.