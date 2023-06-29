ELLSWORTH -- U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Ellsworth on a number of sex abuse charges stemming from Oregon.
50-year-old Zenn Matthew Vicknair is wanted on four counts of unlawful sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of first-degree sodomy, and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The state of Oregon issued an arrest warrant for Vicknair on June 20.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service and Oregon Fugitive Task Force determined Vicknair was currently living in Maine.
He was safely arrested at a residence in Ellsworth and charged as a fugitive from justice.
Vicknair is now awaiting his extradition to Oregon.