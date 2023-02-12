One man was injured during an alleged knife attack in Bangor earlier this evening.
According to Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Bangor police officers were called to a residence on outer union street just before 6 p.m. for a report of an assault with a knife.
They arrived to find an adult male with a non-life-threatening knife wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Officers arrested 40-year-old Brandon Hamilton of Bangor. He is charged with aggravated assault and burglary.
The incident remains under investigation.