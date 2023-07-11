BANGOR -- One man is in custody following a police chase allegedly involving a stolen vehicle Monday night.

According to Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley, officers responded to a report of an altercation between a man and a woman on Lincoln Street around 11:20 p.m.

Sgt. McAmbley says the man took off in a gray truck, which was later determined to be a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the truck on Main Street and attempted a traffic stop.

Sgt. McAmbley says the truck backed into the police cruiser and took off.

Police pursued the truck to 395, then onto 95 North before the truck made a u-turn and got back onto 95 going South.

The truck eventually stopped near mile marker 180.

Sgt. McAmbley says the male operator was identified as 25-year-old Kareem Stokes of Bangor.

McAmbley says Stokes fought with officers who were attempting to take him into custody, but was eventually subdued and transported to Penobscot County Jail.

Stokes was charged with operating under the influence, eluding, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic infractions.