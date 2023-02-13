BANGOR -- A man accused of stabbing another adult male in Bangor was in court Monday.
Judge Szylvian has ordered a $5,000 bond for 40-year-old Brandon Hamilton.
Hilton is charged with aggravated assault and burglary after Bangor Police reportedly responded to a residence on union street finding an adult male with a knife wound.
According to police the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Hamilton is expected back in court on May 2.
Bangor detectives will continue to investigate the incident.