Uncle Henry's is something of a Maine staple. The swap and sell booklet is filled with antiques, gadgets and other items Mainers didn't know they wanted or even needed.
"We've got that Yankee ingenuity. We've got to recycle things," said Kevin Webb, president of Uncle Henry's.
"What better place to find Maine creativity at work than the bargain paradise that exists within the pages of the Uncle Henry's publication. This weekly black and white booklet, started by a man named Henry Faller in 1970, is filled with hundreds of items for sale, trade or even free for the taking.
"Free for the taking is a very popular category," said Webb. "It could be anything like I have a couch on the side of the road free for the taking, sometimes you'll see barn cats in there or I've got firewood because I cut down three trees and they're sitting on the side of the lot and need to go."
Those who peruse Uncle Henry's will also come across things they never expected.
"We've had coffins and burial plots which are kind of a weird, morbid thing to talk about selling but it happens," explained Webb. "And anything that comes up from someone's estate."
Kevin Webb of Uncle Henry's says there's only one rule when it comes to this swap and sell publication which is all items listed must be legal. Whether you enjoy the tangible book or the online version, Webb says the premise of the publication still rings true today.
"We want there to be, both in the print and online version, that experience of hunting or searching for something like going to a yard sale."