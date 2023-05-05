MONEY

AUGUSTA -- Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has announced Maine will receive part of a $141 million settlement in the case of consumers who were tricked by Turbotax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement.

Maine will receive more than $740,000 for over 24,000 residents who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax returns.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

