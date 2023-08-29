Maine's very own Masterchef contestant is now out of the competition. Nina Bell of Woolwich was sent home after making it to the Top 13.
Bell and the home cooks on the show were challenged to use military field rations and make an elevated meal out of those ingredients.
It was not an easy task, but Bell did her best to make Chicken Tikka Masala. Despite it not meeting the judges standards, Bell says she has no regrets.
"No. I think the lessons I have learned from the results of not just this episode, but the entire show experience were well worth the judges not liking one particular dish I served them," she explained.
Bell says she is now looking forward to October 6th when she will participate in the 2nd Annual Forage and Feast event at the Maine Tasting Center in Wiscasset.
She says she plans to design a full menu, including dessert, centered around mushrooms.