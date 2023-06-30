The last census showed Woolwich, Maine had just over 3,000 residents, and one of them is putting Maine in the national spotlight. Nina Bell is currently a contestant on the reality cooking show MasterChef and she's earning praise for her culinary choices from some of the best in the business.

Forty-four-year-old Bell has lived in Woolwich, Maine for the past 10 years. Although she works as a marketing manager, she loves foraging for ingredients on her property and has even written about about foraging for wild food.

"There's a lot more bitter, sour flavors we tend to avoid in our comfortable carbo-licious lives," explained Bell.

Bell is one of just 20 home cooks on the reality show MasterChef United Tastes of America. She impressed the judges with her venison dumplings at the auditions. And during the first episode of the show, Gordon Ramsey and the rest of the judges challenged the contestants to make elevated fair food.

"Give me a little insight to the state fair experience. What is that like?," asked Ramsey.

"Any fair you go to in Maine a fried fish sandwich is going to be ubiquitous. So I'm doing a fried cod sandwich and a salt and vinegar potato chip," replied Bell.

Bell's cod dish was selected as one of the top three best of the night and helped ensure she continues on to the next cooking challenge with some of the other contestants she's grown close to.

"It's so much fun to watch my friends on TV," said Bell. "Whenever there are these competition reality shows, they always make it seem like it's going to be cut throat and everyone is going to be talking nasty things about each other, and that's not how it was."

Bell says she's open to whatever opportunities may come from her TV exposure.

"I'm exploring different avenues, thinking maybe a little private chefing or a foraging class that ends with cooking outside," explained Bell.

To learn more about Nina Bell, her book, and her other pursuits, log onto ninainterlandibell.com.