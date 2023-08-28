LEE -- A woman has been banned from Airbnb due to her link with infamous neo-Nazi Christopher Pohlhause but she claims she didn't know about his political beliefs until it was all too late.

As of Sunday, Kathie Greear, the owner of the loon's nest lodge at silver lake in lee has been banned from Airbnb

Regarding her banning an Airbnb spokesperson said, after an investigation, it was determined a neo-Nazi leader had stayed at her residence and done work on the property while guests were present and for that, her listings have been removed from their platform.

According to Greear, the neo-Nazi leader Christopher Pohlhaus approached her last year and offered to clear a section of her land if she would provide lodging for him while he waited to close a deal on a nearby property.

Greear says "We were getting a lot of people here purchasing property, staying here, waiting for the closing, looking for places so that was not an unusual story. "

Greear states, during his stay, Pohlhaus kept to himself and rarely interacted with her or her guests.

Greear says when she started to see news articles about Pohlhaus in local publications she was worried that the young man who cleared her property was being misrepresented.

According to Greear, she was still unaware of his extremist ideology when she sent a letter to the editor of the Lincoln newspaper stating people should make sure they have a full story about Pohlhaus.

Greear says she didn't learn about the full scope of Pohlhaus' racist views until she was recently approached by the FBI.

"So the FBI said 'welp, y'know, in his travels, they found some neo-Nazi papers' and I'm like 'oh'," says Greear.

However, Greear knew enough about Pohlhaus' personal life to cite the incident where he was banned from the Bangor planet fitness because of his visible swastika tattoo stating quote "In my world, I would have spoken with Chris and asked him to either change his shirt or leave and when he returned we should not be able to see that."

She also goes on to justify Pohlhaus' use of the swastika citing uses in other cultures.

She claims she now regrets the letter and if she had known the full extent of what Pohlhaus had stood for he wouldn't have been welcomed in the first place.

Greear says, "I guess if you're upfront enough to say that to me, I have to be upfront enough to say 'I'm sorry I can't put you up here."

At this time, Greear plans to continue her business without the help of Airbnb.