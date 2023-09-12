AUGUSTA -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court handed down a decision upholding the sentence against the driver in a crash that killed three people in Augusta in May 2021.
Robert Santerre was drowsy and speeding when he crossed the center line on Cony Road, fatally striking three pedestrians who were walking on the opposite side of the road.
Investigators determined Santerre was not impaired, or operating with recklessness or criminal negligence.
Santerre was charged with three counts of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death, and he admitted to all three violations.
Ahead of sentencing, Maine's District Attorney argued for a four-year license suspension on each count, consecutive to one another, as well as a donation of $5,000 towards a memorial for the victims.
The trial court ultimately sentenced him with consecutive license suspensions amounting to a total of 9 years, and the $5,000 donation, which he has since paid.
Santerre appealed to the law court regarding the consecutive license suspensions, arguing that the single crash could not be considered three separate violations, despite the three fatalities.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court found that courts do have inherent authority to impose consecutive sentences unless statutes say otherwise, upholding the original sentence.