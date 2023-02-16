BELFAST -- Environmentalists and local advocates are celebrating a Maine Supreme Court decision that has major implications for a proposed fish farm in Belfast.
The Maine Supreme Court ruled Nordic Aquafarms does not rightfully own the land where the company had plans to build the large land-based salmon farm.
In 2018, Nordic Aquafarms announced plans to develop the salmon aquaculture facility in Belfast.
The company made an agreement with landowners to bury industrial pipes in the intertidal land located between their property and Penobscot Bay.
However, neighbors who were against the farm claimed that they owned part of the land where construction was planned.
Thursday's ruling gave ownership rights to the neighbors opposing the fish farm, making the path ahead unclear for Nordic Aquafarms.