BELFAST -- Environmentalists and local advocates are celebrating a Maine Supreme Court decision that has major implications for a proposed fish farm in Belfast.

The Maine Supreme Court ruled Nordic Aquafarms does not rightfully own the land where the company had plans to build the large land-based salmon farm.

In 2018, Nordic Aquafarms announced plans to develop the salmon aquaculture facility in Belfast.

The company made an agreement with landowners to bury industrial pipes in the intertidal land located between their property and Penobscot Bay.

However, neighbors who were against the farm claimed that they owned part of the land where construction was planned.

Thursday's ruling gave ownership rights to the neighbors opposing the fish farm, making the path ahead unclear for Nordic Aquafarms.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you