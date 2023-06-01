CHARLESTON -- Each year the Daughters of the American Revolution offer a competition for middle school students nationwide to write about American history. This year's topic was "Delegate to the Second Continental Congress."
The winner of this year's writing competition went to Maine's very own Jamison Lilly. The seventh-grade student from Highview Christian Academy wrote about the life of Thomas Jefferson and the contributions he made.
"The Declaration of Independence, we learn about it in school and everything, but its more important than people realize. It's the reason we're an independent nation and without it, we wouldn't be where we are today," Lilly said.
Jamison's reward for his prize-winning essay features a cash prize and a family trip to Washington D.C. where he will read his essay at a formal banquet.