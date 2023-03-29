Maine State Police and the Jay Police Department are investigating an incident that took place on Tuesday.
They say shortly before 8 pm, Jay Police received a report of a robbery at the Label Shopper store in Jay Plaza.
An officer located the vehicle as it was leaving the plaza and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle continued driving north on Main Street.
Police say the officer pursued the vehicle into North Jay where it crashed in the area of the Rt. 1 and Rt. 4 intersection. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Vanessa Gordon of Livermore Falls, who police say had a revoked license. She sustained life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, 38-year-old Joshua Allen of Farmington, suffered serious injuries. Both were transported via life flight to area hospitals.
Maine State Police are handling the crash investigation while Jay Police are handling the robbery incident.