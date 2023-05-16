A woman with a heart for canines is this year's Small Business Administration's Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Elissa Nally owns Something To Wag About, a doggie daycare and grooming business in Ellsworth dedicated to the health and happiness of each pet that passes through its doors.

At Something To Wag About in Ellsworth, you'll find dogs of all shapes and sizes playing, being trained, or getting groomed by owner Elissa Nally and her staff. Nally started the business in 2019 when she couldn't find a dog grooming company that promoted a fear free environment for animals.

"What I wanted to do was be a dog groomer and I wanted to do it in a way that reflected my views towards animals," explained Nally. "There wasn't a place in the area so I had to become a boss."

Nally and her staff treat the animals as a whole, giving them rest breaks and healthy treats.

"Rather than just giving them the regular peanut butter Kongs, we try to think of ingredients that are health benefitting to dogs like cottage cheese, strawberries and blueberries," said Margaret Wakefield, Doggie Daycare Manager at Something To Wag About.

The staff also provides the dogs with skills they can use at home and at play.

"We want to make sure they are not practicing unwanted behaviors that they are going to bring home to their parents and so we give them some skills that will help their parents like recall and sitting," explained Wakefield.

Nally is so community oriented that she even provides free grooms to the animals at the SPCA in Trenton as well as the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield.

"I just want to provide the community with even more than what we have to offer. I want to provide animals with opportunities to be comfortable and happy," explained Nally.

Nally was recently named Maine's 2023 Small Business Administration's Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an honor she says she owes in part to her staff.

"Where I lack, they make up and where they lack, I make up. It's been really great," she said.

Nally will be formally recognized at the SBA's annual award ceremony in Freeport on May 24.