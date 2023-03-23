STATEWIDE -- Maine Recovery Advocacy Project released its legislative priorities for the year during a webinar Thursday evening.
The group is a network of advocates, elected officials, and organizations working together towards finding solutions to lower substance use and overdose rates.
Maine saw a nearly 12 percent increase in overdose deaths in 2022, which they hope to address through legislation in 2023.
During the meeting, Democratic Rep. Laurie Osher announced she's introducing new legislation to establish harm reduction centers throughout the state.
"The bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a two-year pilot project establishing and operating a harm reduction health center to provide counseling and health service referrals and a place to use previously obtained controlled substances for clients of the center," Rep. Osher said.
To learn more about Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, click here.