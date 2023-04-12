It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie...but it's real. Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest in far northern Maine, rocks from space crashed to Earth Saturday and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up. A Maine museum is offering a $25,000 prize to the first meteorite hunters to deliver a specimen of a certain size.
The meteorites can likely be recovered in an area near Waite, Maine, a tiny town on the Canadian border. You can see the approximate location on the map on your screen. Darryl Pitt of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel says the unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight. NASA said the meteorite fall was even observed on radar.
"I was very excited. Fireballs are relatively unusual events. Witnessed fireballs. A daytime fireball that is seen is all the more rare still. To be able to see this incandescence in bright daylight. So we knew from that alone that it was a large event," Pitt said.
He says the first lucky hunters to bring in a 1-kilogram, or 2.2-pound, specimen will win the big prize so long as it is confirmed to be a meteorite by their research department. But the road to riches could be a little rough.
"The meteorites fell in a really tough place. There have been tougher certainly but this is not easy. And that's in part why the $25,000 reward was offered. To motivate more people to get out there. And the more people that are out there, the greater the likelihood that someone is going to find one. It's kind of like a Powerball situation but your odds are much better here," Pitt said.
Pitt elaborated on what folks should be looking for if they go meteorite hunting. He says first you should be looking for a good time. Beyond that keep your eyes peeled for a rock that will most likely be black and will have a fusion crust that is the result of frictional heating in the earth's atmosphere. It will likely be smooth. There might be some elongated thumbprint-looking markings. Good luck to all you adventurers out there.