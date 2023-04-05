Experts say there is a challenging dynamic between winter ticks and Maine's beloved moose population. But this year's data on how many calves actually survived their first year is a stark contrast to last year. We spoke to moose biologist Lee Kantar from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to understand what's fueling the change, and whether it's a sign of a trend.
Experts say thousands of winter ticks find a moose host in the fall and feed off it the entire winter into spring. This time of year, specifically April, is what they call "the month of death" because, especially for a younger, more vulnerable moose, it's the time when they will likely succumb to that long drain on their blood, and die.
For 17 years, during the fall moose hunt, IFW researchers have looked at the tick loads on moose and tracked the calves. The 2021 fall tick count was heavy. So in the spring of last year, they saw 61 out of the 70 calves they tracked die due to winter ticks. What's grabbed headlines is one of the lowest tick counts ever this past fall, and of the 69 calves they tracked through the winter, only four have died of winter ticks so far.
"What people are going to see this year knock on wood is that if we lost 87 percent of the calves last year and things continue the way they are this year where it's a good year, we'll have way higher survival. We may have, and I can't predict this but we're gonna have much higher survival and they're going to see those two extremes. So our moose population going into this year could have a little bump up and actually that's a positive thing," Kantar said.
He explained that winter ticks lay thousands of eggs in the spring but the weather plays a major role in whether those ticks survive long enough to find a host. They can dry out in the summer, get too wet from rainfall, or be knocked down by wind and early snowfall.
"If you're looking at ticks on moose in October, you're going to have a good idea of what the weather was, was there a lot of was there a little. And that's where we've seen this real dramatic change in the last two years," he said.
While Kantar is happy to see Maine moose have a good year in terms of survival, he's cautiously optimistic and is keeping his eye on the bigger picture.
"It's one good year again out of the 17 years we've been looking at winter ticks on moose, we've had a few good years and a lot more bad years. And what that means is your population is slowly going down. If it was the opposite we'd be going the other way. So we'll take this. We'll take a good year but it's going to be what happens over the long term," Kantar said.