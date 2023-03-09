On the heels of a record low catch year and controversy surrounding rules meant to protect right whales, Maine lobstermen and women may now be facing still more new challenges. New size standards have been proposed that would govern what lobsters they keep and how many they have to throw back. And it looks like they'd be throwing back even more than what they do now.
Lobstermen and women made their voices heard at a public hearing Thursday night in Ellsworth regarding the proposed changes. The Department of Marine Resources along with the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission have expressed concerns over the population of reproducing lobsters in both the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank, which they say is declining. They want to raise the minimum size of lobsters that can be kept, meaning they'd be throwing back additional smaller lobsters. They also want to lower the maximum size of lobsters allowed to be caught and kept. Lobstermen and women disagree with their data and say that once again they are being unfairly targeted.
"My other concern with any kind of plan like this is equity with Canada. And equity with the other states when it comes to the v-notching in particular. Regardless of size, the v-notch should be across the board...we're going through all these whale management rules we're at risk of being completely put out of business by the environmentalists in this country and Canada doesn't have any of the same regulations. This plan is just another example of us regulating our fishermen out of business to the benefit of the Canadians," said State Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman in Winter Harbor.
"We have other areas, other lobster management areas, that don't have a maximum gauge. We have areas like the gray zone where Canada and Maine fish together on the same piece of bottom. We throw a product over that the Canadians are allowed to keep...we're having discussions about trying to bring in product from Canada that Maine fishermen would not be able to catch and allow processors to process that product in Maine. That's a big inequity for fishermen," said Maine Lobstering Union Executive Director Virginia Olsen, who is also a 5th generation lobsterwoman in Stonington.
"I've been doing this and I want my kids to be able to do this. This is what upsets me. And its going downhill. This has been a good chance to make a good honest living and no one cares," said Beals lobsterman Jeff Libby.
DMR and the Fisheries Commission are considering multiple approaches. They include maintaining the current status quo for a period of time, a trigger approach where new standards would be established but they'd only be implemented if the population reached a certain threshold, as well as a gradual time-based implementation. Public comments can be submitted up until March 31st. Final decisions are expected sometime in May.