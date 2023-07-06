MACHIAS (WGME) – Authorities say they are searching for a Maine inmate who walked away from an assigned work site in Machias on Thursday.
The Maine Department of Corrections says Down East Correctional Facility inmate James Berube walked away from his assigned work site at Maine Wild in Machias.
Berube is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and blue hooded sweatshirt, and a denim jacket.
The Maine Department of Corrections says Berube is serving a 12-year sentence for kidnapping, burglary, theft, arson and eluding an officer with all but five years suspended.
If you see Berube, do not confront him. Please call 9-1-1.