Tony Bowers of Island Falls was at Ground Zero in New York two days after the September 11 attacks. This Mainer remembers vividly what it was like to witness this devastating day in U.S. history
"I was standing there at Ground Zero," he said.
Tony Bowers is a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operation Response Team also known as D-MORT. This group is dispatched for all sorts of disasters including the September 11 attacks back in 2001.
"There were no planes flying over, everything was still," recalled Bowers. "Everyone was trying to recover. There was asbestos and dust all through the air. I'd run my tongue around my mouth and it was just filled with dust and whatever. And everyone was quiet."
Bowers operates Bowers Funeral Homes in Houlton and Presque Isle. He spent a few weeks in New York helping first responders and emergency crews recover those killed in the attacks.
"They were grieving. They didn't know how to take care of so many bodies in a mass order, our team does," explained Bowers. "We have paperwork to do all this. We have 10 teams from all over the country."
Bowers says he made a bond with those he worked side-by-side with at Ground Zero. Many of whom he is still in touch with today.
"I met a New York City cop. He was looking for size 13 boots. I found some a few hours later and I tracked him down. He said someone will pick them up. I gave them to this monster of a man and he took my business card and weeks later sent me a NYPD coat," remembers Bowers. "America was pulled together by this and we need to pull together again."