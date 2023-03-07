BANGOR - The Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley will be hosting their first winter event in ten years, this upcoming weekend.
President of the Board of Directors, Mike Wetherbee, and his wife Alissa Wetherbee, who both own and operate the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss all of the aspects of the event.
Alissa and her team will be busy doing chainsaw demos for spectators.
The gas powered Lombard will be up and running, and there will be many other exhibits and demonstrations as well.
For all the details, watch the full video interview. To learn even more, head to MaineForestandLoggingMuseum.org and AxeWomen.com.