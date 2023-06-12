A home cook from Southern Maine has made it onto the cooking reality show MasterChef.
Nina Bell of Woolwich loves foraging for ingredients. She recently auditioned for MasterChef United Tastes of America and received rave reviews from the judges for her Chinese dumplings with venison meat. That dish earned her a coveted apron and a spot on the show.
"I hunt. I have friends who are hunters and I always end up with random ground meat in the bottom of my freezer like so many others," said Nina Bell. "Dumplings are so forgiving and as long as you add the right ratio of spices and things you can put moose in there, you can put bear in there or venison and it's all going to taste good."
MasterChef airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m.