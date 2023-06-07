Injected Birth Control Could Be Game-Changer to Curb Stray Cat Populations

STATEWIDE -- The Maine CDC reports there's been a rise in animals testing positive for rabies this year, and they're reminding people to take steps to prevent the spread.

Since the start of this year, the Maine CDC has confirmed 30 cases of rabies in raccoons, skunks, bats, a fox, and a woodchuck.

12 of those cases were recorded in Cumberland County. 

Rabies activity was significantly lower in 2022, with a total of 35 cases reported the entire year.

Infected animals may show a variety of symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal.

The Maine CDC is warning people to be careful around wild animals and to take steps to protect themselves and their pets against rabies.

They encourage everyone to follow the following guidelines:

Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date. 

Feed your pets indoors. 

Keep garbage cans or other sources of food tightly secured. 

Do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, as they could be carrying the disease.

Be cautious of stray dogs and cats. If you spot one, you should contact your local animal control center.

Do not move wildlife, as doing so can spread rabies into new areas. 

And finally, if you are bitten or scratched by an animal, wash your wounds thoroughly with soap and water for 10-15 minutes and contact your health care provider. 

