BANGOR - Any avid birders out there? Or do you just enjoy watching the wildlife that visits the feeders in your yard?
If so, you can be apart of a large community science project that helps with Maine's bird conservation efforts.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has a program going on until March 15th, called the Maine Bird Atlas.
The way that it works is - whatever sightings you have, you can visit their website, and submit some simple data. All you need to provide is the date and time of the sighting, the location, species, and how many you've seen.
At the end of the Maine Bird Atlas program, the results will be published digitally and as a book and will serve as a go-to resource for everyone from wildlife biologists to bird watchers, students, environmentalists, artists and more.