BANGOR - UMaine grads Patrick Breeding and Amber Boutiette co-founded Marin Skincare, a Maine based skincare brand that was created to treat eczema.
The hydrating cream uses lobster glycoproteins as an active ingredient, which are sourced from an external company that otherwise would let them go down the drain as waste.
The cream is known to treat everything from eczema, to psoriasis, and there's even been instances of it helping with rashes resulting from contact with brown tail moths.
For all the details, watch the full video interview, and head to MarinSkincare.com.